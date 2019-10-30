The final nights of the Halloween season are here for a local business that's all about providing the frights in life.
Gates of Misery will be holding their final three nights of terror starting Thursday, and patrons are challenged to survive this year's theme "The Void" without having to run out in fear.
Debby Nugent, who runs the show at family-owned Gates of Misery, said their mission each year is to make sure there's a place for Halloween fun outside of Trick or Treating or costume parties.
"It's not all about being scared. It's about having fun," she said. "I think the best thing I get is when you see parents come, and they bring teenagers who have never been through. You get to see them all laughing and having a good time."
Nugent said Gates of Misery began as a way to provide adults fun on Halloween night and get into the season and not just leave all the fun for kids when they go from door to door collecting candy.
"Haunted Houses are a billion dollar industry," she said. "It's not easy starting a Haunted House, and there's a lot of good ones in Georgia. But we're one of the top ones."
She said Gates of Misery is featured as one of the top in the state to go to by several organizations and won awards from Haunted House-related websites, but they know for sure based on meeting people from all around the region including Chattanooga, Atlanta and across the state line in Alabama.
They were visited by Haunt Reviewer site ScurryFace last Saturday night and were later featured in the group's Oct. 27 webcast. That wasn't even the biggest news out of Gates of Misery over the past weekend.
Longtime cast member Russell Greene came to work early and got married within Gates of Misery. He and wife Heather got permission from Nugent to hold the ceremony in Gates of Misery before they opened on the night of Oct. 26.
Gates of Misery will be open rain or shine on Halloween night, and on Friday and Saturday for those who want one more chance at some frights before the season ends.
Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. and are $20 per person, with fast pass tickets $30 each. Gates of Misery opens to the first guests in line at 7:30 p.m. They'll keep selling tickets until 11 p.m., and will stay open until everyone goes through.
Anyone who wants to buy tickets before they go on sale at the gate can do so online at their website Gatesofmisery.com.