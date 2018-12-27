The Rome Federated Garden Clubs will offer a series of two day environmental schools in 2019, with the first taking place in January.
Classes will be taught at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center, 393 Riverside Parkway, Jan. 9-10, March 20-21 and May 15-16.
Each two-day school costs $80 and includes lunch each day. Classes will teach about environmental challenges and identify both beneficial and harmful impacts of humans on the environment.
“It’s open to anyone,” said Judy Howerton, who is corresponding secretary for the RFGC. She said a different course back in October drew folks from Tennessee, Alabama and Florida, as well as area garden club members.
“One reason we’re doing this in Rome is because these types of classes are usually in different parts of the state,” Howerton said. “Having the environmental school here gives us the opportunity to pull from other surrounding areas.”
The courses include professionally guided field trips and will teach ways to conserve wasted energy and develop better habits to fuel conservation practices.
Most classes are taught by area college professors and completion of all of the required sessions within a five-year period can lead to becoming an accredited environmental consultant.
Space is limited to around 60 participants per session, but there is still time to meet the Jan. 4 deadline to submit a form and payment.
“Right now we’ve got about 24 people signed up,” Howerton said.
Visit RomeFederatedGardenClubs.com for a registration form, or for more information about this or other events.