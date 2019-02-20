The 6.676 mile project is not slated to be complete until June 30, 2021. At this point, GP's Enterprises, the general contractor for the project, has not asked for an extension yet. They’re still hopeful that some of the losses because of wet weather can be made up during traditionally drier periods over the course of the next couple of summers.
Minton O'Neal, chief operating officer for GP's in Auburn, said the company has employees on the project who live in the Rome and Adairsville areas as well as some that commute from northeast of Atlanta every day.
“The rain makes it tough. When you have a lot of rain, employees are sitting at home and not getting a chance to work, that's just the way construction is," O'Neal said. GP's crews have occasionally been working on weekends when they had dry weather.
Patrick McWhorter, assistant area manager for construction in the Rome GDOT office, said last year there was 83.04 inches of rain on the project, approximately 60 percent higher than the average years.
"This year so far we've already had 10.21 inches, not counting what's coming down this week," McWhorter said.
The widening project has several sections where the new alignment crosses the existing alignment and involves a lot of earth work as well as utility relocation. Major water and natural gas lines run the length of the project between Shannon and Adairsville.
McWhorter said that on the Floyd County side, Floyd County Public Works personnel were involved in much of the utility relocation work. He said that on the Bartow County side there was some confusion about line sizes until they started the relocation work.
Power line, phone line and cable television line relocation work is still not complete across the entire stretch of the project.