But it'll be another two and a half years before motorists are driving on the new roadway, according to Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman Mohamed Arafa.
"It's a huge project," Arafa said Wednesday. "The end of 6.67 miles of widening and reconstruction work will be completed by the end of June 2021."
Plans call for widening the road to four lanes from Ga. 53 in Shannon to just short of Oothkalooga Creek in Bartow County near Adairsville. It will connect to a 1-mile section completed in August that ends at Interstate 75.
Arafa said the longer section will have a 44-foot grassed median, which will switch to "an urban section" with a 20-foot raised concrete median as it approaches the Adairsville piece.
The prospect of a four-lane link to I-75 is already making the North Floyd industrial sites more attractive said Heather Seckman, director of economic development for the Rome Floyd Chamber.
"They're very excited about it," she said. "It takes a while to build a building, especially a manufacturing facility, so they don't look at two years as a problem."
The project has been in the works for at least 15 years.
Following a design and engineering phase, GDOT started buying up right of way in 2010. Construction funding was slow in coming, but Chattooga County officials added their weight — telling the state that a four-lane to the interstate was more important to their county than the planned Summerville bypass.
G.P.'s Enterprises of Auburn, Georgia, won the $56.5 million construction contract in September 2016 and started clearing the right of way the following month. The next step was to relocate the power, water and natural gas lines.
Arafa said the project is about 45 percent complete. The reinforced wall is almost done and crews are now focused on installing the graded aggregate — crushed rock — base and laying storm drain pipe.
Ga. 140 is a heavy truck route that serves residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial areas in north Georgia. The next phase will widen the highway from Ga. 53 west to U.S. 27, although a construction date is not yet programmed in the GDOT budget.