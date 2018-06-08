Ga. Power spokesperson provides strategies to bring in business
Davis said Rome and Floyd County have been a poster child community for public-private partnerships. She explained that industrial recruitment starts with good leadership, followed by the development and implementation of a strategy and, only then, should the focus turn to incentives.
Georgia Power actually has a unit that is able to sit down with community leaders to take an in-depth look at the potential cost to serve a prospect versus the potential return on investment for the community.
Trends the Georgia Power economic development team is seeing include companies seeking longer period of 100 percent tax abatements. Davis said that communities across Northwest Georgia have been very protective of school taxes. She said there was little solid justification for a prospect to seek a highly educated, qualified workforce and not be willing to support the local schools.
Companies are increasingly seeking to front load tax abatements during the first years of their investment in a community and asking to draw out the abatements over longer periods of time, up to 20 years.
Davis said that aside from Interstate 75, the general growth of Atlanta to the north and Chattanooga to the south are equal parts of the success communities along I-75 have been having in attracting new companies over the last decade or so.
Speculative industrial buildings, something the local development authorities have been considering for several months, can be very helpful in drawing companies to communities that are off the interstate. She told the Rome and Floyd County business leaders that Polk County has been the poster child for speculative buildings. Davis said that one will be built to serve the Cedartown area and as soon as it is filled, they'll building another across the county in Rockmart and back and forth.
Davis said that 75 percent of the companies that have been looking recently started out looking for communities with an existing building. She said simply having the building available to show helps get industries into a community.
"It's a tool to bring more leads into your community," Davis said.
Rome Floyd Chamber Economic Development Director Heather Seckman said over the past 12 months she’s had 22 inquires from prospects about the availability of buildings in the Rome area. Seckman only has two in the local inventory at this time. One is a 40,000 square foot abandoned Shaw Industries building on 12th Street, the other is the 120,000 square foot Capitoline Products building at the airport.