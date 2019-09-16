Rome will soon have a new restaurant named after one the seven hills that is also in the city’s ancient namesake.
“Aventine” is the planned creation of Rome businessman Kevin Dillmon, who previously owned Riverside Gourmet for eight years. It will be situated at 401 W. Third St. and feature craft cocktails, as well as beer and wine.
Dillmon told the Rome Alcohol Control Commission Monday night before they approved his liquor pouring license that he hopes to have the restaurant up and running by the second week in November.
“I’m excited,” ACC Chairwoman Monica Sheppard said before the vote.
Although he said he is not yet sure what type of cuisine will be offered, he told the commission he will start with offering dinner between 5 and 9 p.m. and then open for lunch between 11 a.m. until at least 2 p.m.
The Downtown Development Authority approved Dillmon’s Department of Community Affairs Revolving Loan request of $216,034 Sept. 12. The name of his business is Farmer’s Gin Company, LLC.
DDA Director Amanda Carter told the board that Dillmon’s total project costs, including acquisition of the property, renovations and equipment was $1,005,517.
The City of Rome is taking sealed bids for construction of streetscape along W. Third St —right in front of Dillmon’s new restaurant. The project involves the removal and replacement of existing concrete sidewalk, curb and gutter, along with the installation of a new catch basin, 15-inch storm pipe and electrical conduit, according to the bid document.
Handicap ramps at all street intersections will be required in full and complete compliance with GDOT Standard Detail, as well as current ADA requirements.
This work is to be completed within 28 days from the date of notice to proceed, the bid document states.
“Timely completion of this project is critical with all work needing to be complete by or before Oct. 31, 2019,” the advertisement for bids states.
Bids will be accepted at the Purchasing Department Conference Room in City Hall, 601 Broad St., until 3 p.m. Sept. 19. For more information on this streetscape project, go to www.romefloyd.com/rfps.