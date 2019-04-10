Funding to replace the Department of Driver Services Customer Service Center in Rome is included in the state's FY 2020 budget.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said a bond worth $720,000 for a new facility at 3390 Martha Berry Highway is included in the budget, which funds expenses from July 1 through June 30, 2020.
"This facility was built in the 1960s and is long overdue for replacement and expansion," said Hufstetler.
He also credited efforts by Floyd County's House delegates — Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville — to help ensure the funding made it into the final version of the budget.
"I look forward to the Floyd County Commission helping move this project forward and giving us a facility that will be able to serve our needs," Hufstetler said.
Gov. Brian Kemp has until May 12 to sign or veto legislation.
County Manager Jamie McCord said county crews will assist with the site work and construction administration if the budget is approved.
Rome will be one of three Georgia Department of Driver Services locations in North Georgia which will offer commercial vehicle road tests through a partnership with Floyd County.