Fun in the rain

A crack of lightning and the spatter of raindrops sends brothers Christopher Montgomery, 15, (from left) Jaden Brown, 5, Brandon Heath, 7, and Jaceon Brown, 4, scrambling to the family car at Ridge Ferry Park Sunday. / Diane Wagner
Friends on a photography outing in downtown Rome - Amanda Morales (from left), Flower Rangel and Isaias Lucas - take shelter under a magnolia on Third Avenue during a rain shower Sunday. / Diane Wagner
Corleone Moore, 13, (from right) and Cheyanne Conyers, 11, laugh at the coldness of the Town Green fountain during a brief cloudburst Sunday afternoon. / Diane Wagner
Leslie Sanchez, 10, looks toward her parents Sunday while cooling off in the Etowah basin of the Town Green fountain. / Diane Wagner
