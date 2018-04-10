Friends of the Library paperback book sale opens Wednesday
The Friends of the Library Paperback Book Sale opens Wednesday morning and there are plenty of options to choose from for some beach — or poolside — reads as summer approaches.
Hours for Wednesday and Thursday are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday’s sale will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — the sale will not be open Friday when the library is closed. The sale will be held in the Coosa Room of the Rome-Floyd County Library at 205 Riverside Parkway. Admission to the sale is free and open to the public.
Regular-size paperbacks are priced at 25 cents each, and oversized paperbacks are 50 cents each. Magazines, including some newer editions of various publications as well as some older editions of National Geographic, run from 10 cents to 25 cents. Payment must be made by cash or check.
The book offerings are mainly fiction, including an assortment of romance and science fiction. There are no children’s books as part of the sale, but visitors can go to the library’s children’s department and inquire about any books to purchase.
Cheryl Matthews, a Friends of the Library member, said in addition to all proceeds benefiting the library and the group, the sale is another way to get books in the hands of community members.
Also, book and magazine donations are needed, Matthews said. The group relies on donations and holds a sale in the fall and spring, as well as keeping the year-round sale going and restocked, she said.
There is a drop-off box outside the front doors of the library — where the book and video return boxes are. Also, items can be dropped off with front-desk staff members, who can also assist with a cart to load boxes on from a vehicle, said Friends member Kathy Rood.