Romans walked up and down Broad Street at mid-day Saturday for autism, a condition that is impacting a growing number of children and families. Erica Quinn, who has a 12-year-old son with the disorder, said the incidence of the disorder has increased from one case in every 150 births to approximately one in almost 65.
“It’s a different learning thing. You just have to be able to learn your child and their behavior. It’s still your child, so you just do what you’ve got to do,” Quinn said.
The event was hosted by the Parents of Autistic Children of Northwest Georgia. Stacey Youman, one of the coordinators for the event, said she hopes the walk will help stop the stigma that is often associated with autism.
“By getting people out here to show their support, it lets the children and the families know that they do have support.”
Funds raised by the walk are used to help kids go to summer camp.
“Kids on the spectrum need to stay in a routine and we want to make their summers a lot easier, so this is why we’re doing the walk,” Youman said.
Youman said that one reason the number of cases has increased dramatically involves more studies and increased awareness on the part of doctors — and the community — who are better able to look at signs and try to figure out why these kids are non-verbal.
There are many different forms of autism and Youman said more help than ever before is now available for the kids.
To build on that, Quinn said she wanted to be a part of the walk with her son riding a float, to get the word out.
“It’s still kind of new. This lets everyone know that autism is a diagnosis (and) helps them learn about it,” said Quinn.
Sherry Jenkins, another coordinator for the walk Saturday, said walkers carried signs with a piece of a puzzle attached to the end.
“Puzzle pieces are a symbol for autism and it’s basically the slogan, ‘Until the Pieces Fit.’ People with autism are just different, they think differently, their processing is different. It’s just an acceptance of understanding and realizing that they are people just like you and I. They’re just different,” Jenkins said.
The walk started from the Town Green, came out Third Avenue past the Mitchell Plaza fountain and turned right on Broad Street for a block before turning around and back up Broad Street for several blocks before ending for lunch at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.