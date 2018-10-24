"He loved people. He loved Floyd County," said James G. Meeks in a video presenting the pen-and-ink drawing to the County Commission. "It's hard to imagine anybody who loved and appreciated the things about Floyd County like Robert did."
The framed drawing, an intricate depiction of a scene in the woods off Booger Hollow Road, was installed Tuesday night in the memorabilia hall on the second floor. It holds a place of honor amid a collection of Redden limited editions of natural and architectural landmarks including the Historic County Courthouse and the Old Mill at Berry College.
Redden called it a self-portrait, Meeks said, because it includes his tools of the trade. He was sketching the forest one day, got up for a drink, and was struck upon his return by the signs of his presence.
The founder of Meeks Picture House, Meeks and his wife, Mary Grace Meeks, ran a custom framing business at 301 E. First Ave. from 1950 until they sold it in 1988. He and Redden became friends in the late 1960s as the artist frequented the shop.
The "self-portrait" dates to 1970.
"One day, Robert came in, threw it down on the counter and said 'Don't say I never gave you anything.' Then he walked out," James Meeks said with a chuckle.
A self-taught artist, Redden spent the first half of his life as a baker and Coca-Cola sign painter, according to the Rome Area History Museum's book, "Legendary Locals of Rome." His sketches began gaining attention, however, and in 1969 he was a prize-winner at the Southern Contemporary Art Show.
The Robert Redden footbridge, which opened in 1976 as the first piece of Rome's Heritage Trail System, was re-dedicated in his honor in 1985.