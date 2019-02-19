The annual fundraiser will raise money for the Historic DeSoto Theatre.
The fundraising event to benefit the Historical DeSoto Theatre is sponsored by Redmond Regional Medical Center and will be hosted by local emcees (master of ceremonies) Julia Pollard and Haley Carpenter.
“They’re a hilarious duo, great friends who’ve known each other a lifetime, and will be making us laugh throughout the night,” David Clonts, president of the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation, said.
“Hosting again is a privilege and honor! So glad I was asked to rejoin the team,” said Pollard. “I have happy memories of seeing movies at the DeSoto. So I want to help preserve this beautiful theater for generations to come.”
The fashion will be provided by Rome’s own boutiques and the models will feature talent pulled straight from Rome. New faces this year modeling in support of the DeSoto include businessman Ira Levy, businesswoman and Rome history lover Leigh Barba, City of Rome’s Community Development Department’s Grant Manager Courtnay Williams Griffin, architect Mark Cochran, attorney Tini Bournakis-Castis, Harbin Clinic’s new Family Medicine physician, Dr. John-Scott Carroll and Meals on Heels owner Kathy Patrick.
Returning to the stage, among others, is Darlington’s Sam Moss, community volunteer Lauren Sklar, Model High School teacher Lacey Pinson and Rome High School senior Lauren Murphy. Coming back is also the modeling duo of Rome City Manager Sammy Rich and Rome News-Tribune Severo Avila, although they’re taking on a new non-modeling role this year.
An Evening on the Runway is held during “heart month’ as a way to increase heart-health awareness while showcasing local boutiques’ latest spring fashions.
An art gallery by Darlington Middle School students will be on display during An Evening on the Runway.
General admission tickets are $17; Reserved seats are $37; VIP Patron Party with reserved seats is $77; and VIP Patron Party with prime seating (a limited number are available, some on the stage itself) are $127. The VIP Patron party will be held at the Seven Hills Building. Tickets are available at www.thedesoto.org. Donations are accepted and can be made online or mailed to: HDTF, 530 Broad St., Rome GA 30161
The Foundation is responsible for close to $750,000 in improvements to the building, which had fallen into severe disrepair. Proceeds from the event will go towards ongoing restoration projects.