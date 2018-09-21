Breaking News
Free pop-up dog park set for Sunday, rabies clinic Saturday
A pop-up public dog park is slated for Sunday at Riverside Park. It's free, but owners will need to show proof of a current rabies shot to bring in their pets.
Rabies vaccinations are being offered from 1 to 4 p.m. today, at the discounted price of $10, in the parking lot of the Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St.
The Rome-Floyd County Planning Department is spearheading the pop-up dog park with help from PAWS, the county's animal shelter.
Pup-a-Palooza will feature games and prizes, along with separated fenced play areas for large and small dogs. Riverside Park is in the Celanese neighborhood, at 1 Redwood St.
The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and is expected to include an obstacle course and dog pools. Gunner, the PAWS mascot, will be on site to meet people and vendors will be set up to offer food, drinks and pet-related items for sale.
Each dog at Pup-a-Palooza will get a free raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes. Owners can get another ticket in exchange for donating an unopened bag of dog or cat food. Dogs must be on a leash until they enter the pop-up park.