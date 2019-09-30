The Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court is pushing for Notary education and awareness in their free class which will be held on Wednesday at the Floyd County Board of Education building.
The morning session of 10 to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon session of 1 to 2:30 p.m. will each focus on the importance of a notary's signature, as well as the strict guidelines the Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority has in place.
"It's not something to be taken lightly," Superior Court Clerk Barbara Penson said.
Those who attend will be taught how to keep a notary log, the general rules notaries must follow and what to do if a conflict of interest or sticky situation arises. For example, a notary cannot notarize a document for themselves or for any relative, blood or in-law, Penson said.
The superior clerk court said notaries can bring their toughest questions to Wednesday's class and Mike Smith with the GSCCCA will answer them.
For those interested in becoming a notary, applications can be found online at www.gsccca.org, Penson said.
While Wednesday's class is not required to become a notary, Penson said it is very important notaries understand the seriousness of the role. There are so many things which require a notarized signature these days she added and notaries are on the hook for them if done improperly.
Even after someone becomes a licensed notary or attends the class, Penson said any questions regarding what should or shouldn't be notarized can be directed to the Clerk of Superior Court's Office.
“If in doubt, reach out,” she said.