Floyd County Public Works is hosting a free dump day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the old mill in Lindale.
The event is open to all county residents. Public Works Director Michael Skeen said they'll be accepting most items that must go to the landfill and require a fee for disposal.
"These events are very popular," Skeen said. "We typically have 200 to 300 trucks, some with trailers, come through to dispose of old lumber, furniture, appliances, or most anything else that does not go out with household garbage.”
Liquids, electronics and tires will not be collected at this event. Skeen said there will be future opportunities scheduled for free disposal of electronics and household hazardous waste.
The free dump day will be held rain or shine.
"If it storms, we'll take a time-out," Skeen said.
To get to the dump site, use the mill entrance on South First Street across from Gilbreath Park. Workers will be on site to unload vehicles so drivers will not have to get out.