Surviving members of the Indian Removal Act of 1830, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will be visiting the home of their people as a part of the Chieftains Museum Family Free Day on Saturday.
The museum has partnered with Allen Bryant, associate professor in the College of Education at Appalachian State University who will be bringing Cherokee high school students to the museum for traditional storytelling as well as portrayals of figures from Cherokee history.
This presents a unique opportunity for visitors who can tour the museum as well as experience modern Cherokee culture Executive Director Heather Shores said. The free admission allows guests to tour the museum, complete art projects, use the dress up station and explore the plants and signage on the museum grounds. Storytelling will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue every half hour.
Shores said one of the things that is most special about the Chieftains Museum is they are one of the few places in the Cherokee nation where the land is not owned by any form of government. This means a lot to the Cherokee who are coming to visit; their culture was wiped out when they were removed from Floyd County she said. Shores also said she is hopeful this relationship continues and there will be more visits from Cherokee descendants in the future.
The high school students will be traveling from North Carolina and stopping by New Echota Historic Site in Calhoun as well. The Chieftains Museum Family Free Day will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, for more information visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.