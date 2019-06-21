Wreck1

First responders work on clearing the debris on Turner McCall at the Fifth Avenue intersection after a four-vehicle wreck occurred at rush hour on Friday evening.

 Doug Walker

A wreck involving four vehicles has been reported at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Turner McCall Boulevard at 5:50 p.m., backing up rush hour traffic on Friday. No one was critically injured, according to RPD Lt. Paul Greene. One person was taken to a local medical center.