Four killed in Bartow wreck Friday
The Georgia State Patrol has identified the four occupants of a passenger sedan killed in a wreck at Towe Chapel Road and Georgia Higway 140 in Bartow County Friday.
Shannon Hartsfield, 41, of Cartersville, Nancy Evans, 52, of Acworth, Richie Willis, 36, of Adairsville and a six-year old male juvenile were killed when Hartsfield failed to stop at a stop sign on Towe Chapel Road and pulled into the path of a pick-up truck on Georgia 140.
The sedan was struck on the drivers side, indicating the pick-up was east bound on the two-lane highway.
Three people in the truck were taken to Cartersville Medical Center with relatively minor injuries