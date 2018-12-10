A group of local non-profit organizations got a financial boost from the Community Foundation for Greater Rome Monday night in a gathering held at the McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman & Monroe law office at Bridgepoint Plaza.
With its third cycle of grants, the foundation handed out funds to several local non-profits, including the Free Clinic of Rome, Elevation House, Living Proof Recovery, Coosa River Basin Initiative, and Communities in Schools the Davies Homeless Shelter and Restoration Rome. The bulk of the money came from the Community Impact Fund, according to a release.
“We represent a collection of funds,” said Joel Snider, executive director of the Community Foundation. “After evaluations by the review committee, our board awarded grants from the Community Impact Fund. Following that process, two of our other fund advisors provided additional funding.”
The Foundation's board awarded $3,000 to the Free Clinic of Rome for equipment that expands treatment of dental patients and $10,000 to Elevation House to help fund its new Clubhouse model of rehabilitation for individuals suffering with mental illnesses. The NAMI chapter of Rome will match this grant.
“We received 22 proposals, totaling over $300,000 of requests,” said Snider. “From all our sources, we will give away $58,000 in grants.”
Living Proof Recovery will use the $8,500 it receives from the Community Impact Fund to furnish its "Next Door" initiative, a re-entry housing program for women in recovery. Coosa River Basin Initiative will receive $2,000 to run a summer program that monitors bacteria in local rivers. The program will use volunteers and students from the Bonner Scholar program at Berry College. Communities in Schools will receive $1,000 to increase the number of male participants in its mentor program.
Restoration Rome will use its $10,000 from another fund to help launch its new visitation program for families in the foster care system. The Community Foundation gave its first-ever grant to Restoration Rome in 2016.
An $18,000 proposal completely funded by an anonymous donor will allow the Davies Homeless Shelter to create a mobile distribution system of fresh vegetables in sections of town labeled as food deserts.
“It was a very creative proposal and the partnership with South Rome Redevelopment Corporation, the Rome/Floyd ECO Center, and the City of Rome was a model of what we look for,” Snider said.
Living Proof will receive an additional $4,000 from another fund, for its Next Door project.
“We left many excellent proposals on the table,” said Snider. “The quality of the requests goes up each year. It gets more difficult to choose who receives the grants.”
Members of the now dissolved First Christian Church recently voted to give away the proceeds from the sale of their building to various local organizations. A portion of the funds will create an endowed fund at CFFGR. Members of the former congregation presented CFFGR with a check for $80,000 Monday night.
“We will manage the fund in a way that it distributes money every year to local a local nonprofit that expresses the unique commitments of the church,” said Snider of the congregation’s donation.
Other nonprofits receiving significant funding from the FCC’s building sale include the William Davies Homeless Shelter, the Community Kitchen, Star House, Open Door Home and Habitat for Humanity.
Those interested in donating may do so online at cffgr.org, or by calling the CFFGR office at 706-728-3453.