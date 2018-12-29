The past year was a big one for the facility, which rebranded itself as the Forum River Center and continued a series of physical improvements funded by the 2013 SPLOST package.
One of the most significant changes to the venue was the addition of chandeliers to the arena section of the building, said Thomas Kislat, the sales and marketing executive who is a shared employee with the Rome Tourism office. The chandeliers can be lowered to provide intimate lighting for banquet functions, or raised out of the way of bull riding or other sporting events.
“That was a big enhancement, that has created another whole level of atmosphere," Kislat said. "You can transform a sports arena into a gigantic ballroom and no one notices it's an arena anymore." It also effectively creates one of the largest ballrooms in Northwest Georgia.
Video cameras that can project live images from the arena onto projections screens were also installed in the arena early in 2018, and were a real hit during the ice skating that has been going on for the past two months. People could watch the screens as people took tumbles on the ice. The video boards are also expected to be a hit for cowboys and guests alike at the bull riding event Friday and Saturday.
“Way finding” monitors were installed throughout the arena, which have helped guests find their way to meeting spaces on both the upper and lower concourse.
Kislat said the ice rink was an example of the Forum River Center doing a self-promoted event, something Safari Hospitality executive Mike Bankston said the facility wants to do more of. Safari has a management agreement with Floyd County for the operation of the Forum River Center. Kislat said the week before Christmas the rink drew a lot of youngsters who were out of school from communities outside of Rome, particularly from the Summerville, Trion, Cedar Bluff, Alabama, and Centre, Alabama. Kislat has previously indicated that he anticipates the ice rink would return in 2019. Bankston said it would be important to identify major corporate sponsors for the rink early in the year. Since the rink is not something that can be taken up and laid back down, once the ice is set in early November, no other events can be booked into the arena.