Former Rome police officer pleads guilty to bribery, marijuana trafficking charges
A former Rome police officer pled guilty to felony charges of bribery, trafficking in marijuana and violation of oath of office Wednesday morning in Floyd County Superior Court.
Earnie Edward Cox, 40, will be sentenced next week, after entering an open plea before Judge Billy Sparks. In March of last year, he was the last of three people arrested in a six-month long marijuana trafficking investigation.
Tyson Brown, 35, of 117 Jim Lee Drive and Maverick Brown, 57, of 102 King Bee Circle, were both arrested on March 8, 2017, and charged with marijuana trafficking. During the raid police confiscated two firearms, 14 pounds of marijuana and $127,868. Both men had been expected to plea Wednesday but did not do so.
Arrest warrants stated Cox on March 8 assisted Tyson Brown in a marijuana trafficking organization by providing “law enforcement sensitive information.”
Six months prior to the raid, Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney contacted the GBI concerning allegations of corruption concerning Cox. He had been a 15-year veteran of the force when he was terminated.
Cox was in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday, as were the Browns.