Former Rome detective recounts brutal murder case for television show
“The Price of Duty” is a television series in which police detectives and investigators discuss their most passionate cases. An upcoming episode will cover a brutal murder that occurred in Floyd County back in 2005.
Former Rome police detective Joe Costolnick will be the subject of an episode titled “A Killer on the Loose,” which is set to air Monday.
In 2005 the body of a black female was discovered in a clearing on top of a hill between Mayfield Dairy Farms and Old Fashion Foods. The body lay hidden from the road at Gateway Industrial Park, which connects Eden Valley Road and U.S. 27.
The unidentified body, later determined to be 44-year-old Susan Deloris Underwood Christian, was discovered by a man driving his truck through the area. The body appeared to have suffered severe head trauma. Gary Shane Abernathy, then 35, later pleaded guilty to separate counts of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the murder.
“You don’t necessarily realize what’s happening while you’re focused on doing the work,” Costolnick said. “You get to look at it from a different perspective after you’ve grown and changed.”
Costolnick, now executive director of Harbor House Child Advocacy Center, said producers of the show seemed especially interested in the case because he has since left the law enforcement profession.
“I was kind of new,” Costolnick said. “It was interesting to go back.”
He said filming for the show took about eight hours and filming occurred all around Rome and Floyd County, including Harbor House, the law enforcement center, the crime scene and outside the offender’s home.
Detective Jim Moser was the lead on the case and is also featured in the episode.
Costolnick says he hasn't seen the episode yet and will be watching it along with his fellow Rome residents. He said he expects some of the focus of the episode to be on how the case shaped his career.
"A Killer on the Loose" will air Monday at 9 p.m. on the Oxygen Network.