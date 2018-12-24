Retired Rome business executive and former Floyd county commission member Tim Mahanay, 88, died Friday.
Mahaney was president and Chief Operating Officer of JEM Sales. He oversaw growth from a specialty business with four employees and $250,000 in annual sales to the point where it was doing more than $4 million in sales with as many as 36 employees. JEM was named Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business of the Year in 2005.
Prior to JEM, Mahanay served as an executive vice president for Zartic Inc and the president and Chief Operating Officer for the National Institutional Food Distributors Association.
He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Floyd County and served for three years before opting not to seek a full term in the 2002 election.
"He came from that business background and had a really great financial sense about him," said Jerry Jennings, a member of the commission at the time of Mahanay's appointment.
Former commissioner John Mayes, who also served on the commission with Mahanay recalls that Mahanay was, "very easy to work with. He was soft-spoken and always very supportive. He will be sorely missed."
Garry Fricks, another member of the commission at the time, said Mahanay's business acumen, "really rounded out our commission at the time. He brought a real good perspective, he brought a lot to the table as to how decisions me made affected local a lot of the industries in town," Fricks said. "He leapt right on board and there wasn't a big learning curve for him either."
Current State Senator Chuck Hufstetler, the other member of that commission team said Mahanay was and team player and gentleman. "He never raised his voice once," Hufstetler said. "He was always thoughtful on every issue."
Private committal services will be held in the Georgia National Cemetery near Canton.
Hufstetler, Fricks and Mayes also served with Mahanay on the Floyd Healthcare management board in subsequent years and said his years of experience will be truly missed there as well.