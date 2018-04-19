Former police officer sentenced to prison in drug trafficking case
A former Rome police officer was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking, bribery and violation of his oath of office charges.
Earnie Edward Cox, 40, was sentenced to 25 years to serve 14 years in prison Thursday afternoon as well as a $100,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. Cox entered an open plea last week on the charges.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge also said Cox was not allowed to enter his plea under the First Offender Act. The Georgia law allows a person to have their first conviction essentially wiped from their record if they completed their sentence without another offense.
In March of last year, Cox was the last of three people arrested in a marijuana trafficking investigation, which was conducted by the GBI, Georgia State Patrol, Rome Police Department and Floyd County District Attorney's Office.
On March 8, 2017, the day law enforcement executed search warrants at three area residences, Cox assisted Tyson Brown, 37, of a Jim Lee Drive address, in a marijuana trafficking organization by providing “law enforcement sensitive information,” to Brown, arrest warrants stated.
During the hearing today prosecutors played taped phone calls where Cox had attempted to tip off drug dealers that warrants were going to be served on them. What Cox didn't know was the warrants were part of a plan to verify he'd been a mole within the police department.
Tyson Brown and Maverick Brown, 58, of 102 King Bee Circle, were arrested on marijuana trafficking charges that day after their residences were among those raided. Police confiscated two firearms, 14 pounds of marijuana and $127,868. Cox was then arrested several days later.
As part of the investigation, agents purchased marijuana from Tyson Brown’s residence, and were eventually led to Maverick Brown’s address along with a residence on Camp Street, according to the GBI.
Six months prior to the raid, Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney contacted the GBI about allegations of corruption concerning Cox. He had been a 15-year veteran of the force when he was terminated.
The arrest of Cox was described as a devastating blow to the department, Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said at that time.
“As a family we are devastated but we still look to ourselves and make sure we are doing the right thing,” she previously said. “This will not be tolerated.”
Cox was in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday, as were Tyson and Maverick Browns. They were also in court Wednesday, and a hearing has been set for another appearance on April 19.