Former Highland Rivers aide indicted on rape charge
A former nursing assistant accused of having sex with a patient was indicted by a Floyd County grand jury on a charge of felony sexual assault.
Bobby Orlando Grier, 50, of 12 Crosscreek Drive, was working at the crisis stabilization unit of Highland Rivers Health early this year when he had sexual relations with a woman housed there, according to a warrant issued after hospital officials notified police.
Grier had supervisory authority over the patient and "violated her trust of care," Rome police investigators said. He is out on bond awaiting trial.
Among the others indicted last week were a Cherokee County man accused of raping a minor and a local couple who reportedly conspired to pass a cellphone to a Floyd County Prison inmate.
According to jail and court documents:
Cameron Jerome White, 30, of Woodstock, took a young girl to Ridge Ferry Park in December against her will and sexually assaulted her. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
Also in December, Jason Marquez Kirk, 29, of 600 Redmond Road, Apt. C9, and Monica Michelle Stoudmire, 47, of 23 Holland Drive, tried to give prisoner Demarcus Cortez Wright a Motorola touch-screen cellphone while he was working at the Floyd County Public Animal Welfare Services facility.
All three are charged with conspiracy to give contraband to an inmate. Kirk and Stoudmire are out on bond. Wright is serving his sentence for theft by receiving stolen property at Wheeler Correctional Facility in south Georgia.
The grand jury indictment list specifies a single charge, so there may be other charges pending against those accused. Others on the indictment list are:
Parris T. Bray, financial transaction card fraud;
Devante J. Daniels, Jaire M. Daniels and Kortajia M. Watkins, theft by shoplifting;
Amanda K. Davis, financial transaction card fraud;
Michael T. Fields, entering an automobile;
Andrew Mayes, aggravated assault;
Patrick R. Smith, burglary;
Lee L. Blevins, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Tobias R. Cantrell, possession of contraband by an inmate;
Kenneth W. Gay, possession of contraband by an inmate;
John F. Matthews, interference with government property;
Devon J. Melson, interference with government property;
Michael R. Shannon, escape;
Thanh T. Vu, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Billy Joe Cook, aggravated stalking;
Joseph D. Jackson and Ellis Land, burglary;
Dashan C. Daubon and Willie Peoples, riot in a penal institution;
Leslie Vicks, Jr., possession of contraband by an inmate;
Bradley A. Wine, possession of contraband by an inmate;
Stephen A. Trotter, elder abuse;
Eric C. Virta, aggravated assault;
James L. Wright, aggravated assault;
Arthur G. Young, theft by receiving;
Stacey L. Bailey, aggravated stalking;
Christopher P. Chipman, elder abuse;
Dean Arce, rape;
Jamie K. Guttery, interstate interference with custody;
Joshua D. Rittenhouse, aggravated stalking;
Lamar Williams, theft by shoplifting;
Martino R. King, aggravated battery;
Lamar R. Nicholson, interference with government property;
Corun J. Sellars, obstruction of an officer;
Hallzie T. Binkley and Dean M. Hartley, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Joseph A. Holliday and Roger L. Simmons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Rex F. Nation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
Barry C. Wilson, aggravated child molestation.