Breaking News
Former Hays correctional officer faces federal charges
During the brief hearing on Friday, Mark Edward Jeffery’s lawyer Steven Miller said Jeffery had been previously granted bond in Chattooga County, but his bond was revoked after he was arrested on additional charges in Gordon County.
Magistrate Judge Walter Johnson said the bond hearing would be held in U.S. District Court if the state charges were resolved.
According to the indictment:
Jeffery began working at Hays on April 17, 2017 and on Feb. 7 his supervisors found the smuggled items in a plastic drinking cup.
He also faces state charges, according to The Summerville News. Jeffery is charged with crossing a guard line with drugs and other contraband, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs and violation of oath of office.