Former Hays correctional officer faces federal charges after reportedly smuggling cell phones, drugs into the prison
A correctional officer who worked at Hays State Prison in Chattooga County faces federal drug charges on accusations he smuggled cell phones, ecstasy pills, vodka and methamphetamine into the prison.
During the brief hearing on Friday, Mark Edward Jeffrey’s lawyer Steven Miller said Jeffrey had been previously granted bond in Chattooga County, but his bond was revoked after he was arrested on additional charges in Gordon County.
Magistrate Judge Walter Johnson said the bond hearing would be held in U.S. District Court if the state charges were resolved.
According to the indictment and a statement by the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia:
Jeffery, 33, of Fairmount, began working at Hays on April 17, 2017 and on Feb. 7 a fellow correctional officer found a large retangular object wrapped in black electrical tape inside Jeffrey’s plastic drinking cup.
Later that day, they searched Jeffery and his belongings and found a glass pipe, four cellular phone chargers, four smartphones, two bags containing 190 suspected ecstasy pills, a plastic bag with methamphetamine and a water bottle with alcohol
He also faces state charges, according to The Summerville News. Jeffery is charged with crossing a guard line with drugs and other contraband, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs and violation of oath of office.