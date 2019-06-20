Attorneys for a group of former Darlington students have petitioned for a Floyd County judge to recuse himself from presiding over their lawsuit against the school.
Cobb County Senior Judge Adele Grubbs presided over two hearings Thursday morning with requests Niedrach recuse himself from two separate cases involving local schools.
The lawsuits claim that when school officials were alerted to the sexual exploitation of students by former teacher Roger Stifflemire — an English teacher of 20 years who left the school in 1994 — they concealed information and failed to notify authorities.
Attorney Darren Penn filed for Niedrach's recusal stating the judge has too many connections with the local private school.
"I have 17 survivors who are very afraid that they will not get a fair trial in the county where they were abused," he said.
Penn stated the judge's children attended Darlington which creates a conflict of interest, he said. The attorney cited an article from the Rome News-Tribune in 2005 when the judge spoke in defense as a parent of the school after a field trip to Florida that resulted in two student deaths.
Penn also pointed to the fact the law firm Brinson, Askew and Berry, who is representing Darlington, donated money to Niedrach's judicial campaign.
None of this is illegal, Penn said, however it calls the judge's impartiality into question.
"If his involvement raises these kinds of issues he should recuse himself," he said.
Bob Berry, representing Darlington, responded to the motion stating he had discussed Niedrach's Darlington involvement with Penn at the time the suit was first filed in 2017. At that time, Berry told Penn "let's deal with this now."
Berry said he takes no position on whether or not Niedrach should recuse himself, but does not think there is any reason the judge should be recused from the case.
"The case must push on," he said.
The original lawsuit that was filed by 10 former Darlington students was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice December 2017 with plans to refile. In June 2018 the suit was refiled in Oconee County where one of the defendants lived.
Judge H. Patrick Haggard of Oconee County signed the order to send the lawsuit back to Floyd County on Jan. 22, according to Superior Court Administrator Phil Hart. The suit was refiled in Floyd County Superior Court on Feb. 14, according to Clerk of Court Barbara Penson.
Alexander McDonald, who was representing Stifflemire, told the court there was no reason for Niedrach to be recused. He said the points brought up by Penn were not relevant and should not be considered as reasons for recusal.
Grubbs told attorneys on both sides she was inclined to err on the side of abundance of caution and she would file a motion on her decision on the week of Independence Day. She is also expected to file a motion stating her decision regarding a separate request for Niedrach to recuse himself from a case involving the theft of over $6 million from the Floyd County school system.