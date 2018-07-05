Former D.A. Stephen Lanier remembered as ‘tenacious fighter’
Lanier graduated from Darlington School and received an undergraduate degree from Stetson University before getting his law degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law in Atlanta.
He moved back to Rome in 1978 and became an assistant D.A. before defeating Larry Salmon in the 1984 Democratic primary election. Lanier served three terms as District Attorney from 1985 through 1996.
Lanier opted not to seek a fourth term and returned to private practice in Rome where he was later joined by one of his daughters, Alicia Lanier.
He will be remembered for an intense focus on victim's rights. Janet Burch, who ran the Victim-Witness Assistance program in the District Attorney's office for many years, was hired for the position by Lanier.
"I didn't know a thing about victimology," Burch said. "It was a wonderful time to get started because it was brand new in Georgia. He really wanted to make a lot of positive changes."
The Floyd County Victim-Witness Assistance program was one of the first three such programs in the state along with Fulton County and Chatham County, according to Burch.
Lanier was also involved in the creation of the Floyd County Child Abuse Protocol committee to unify and consolidate efforts to battle child abuse. That protocol ultimately resulted in the creation of the Harbor House, a safe and comfortable place where children can be taken for interviews related to criminal investigations.
The former D.A. was in the news earlier this year when preliminary hearings prior to the re-trial of Timothy Tyrone Foster were conducted in February. Lanier successfully prosecuted Foster for the 1986 murder of elderly Queen Madge White, but the conviction was overturned by a May 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the D.A. improperly struck several potential jurors from the original trial pool.
A date for the re-trial still has not been set.
"Steve was a tenacious fighter who fought very hard on behalf of the people he represented," said Rome attorney Bob Finnell. "He was an accomplished politician who knew success in that arena and was beloved by his children."
Lanier is survived by his wife, Angela Baldwin Lanier, four daughters, Alicia Lanier Shurley, Alana Cobb, Alex Lanier and Laramie Lanier.