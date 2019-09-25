An Alabama grand jury indicted a Centre man last week in connection with a case involving the theft of funds from the Sheriff’s Office and the County Commission.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office:
Stephen Studdard, 48, was arrested last week on a two count grand jury indictment for first degree theft of property.
Studdard, a former corrections officer, is accused of taking funds from the inmate commissary. The missing funds are profits from the jail commissary and medical co-pays which are intended for the sheriff's office and county commission.
The theft was discovered during a routine internal financial audit. In addition to the required public account audits conducted by the Alabama Department of Public Examiners, the Sheriff’s Office contracts with a retired examiner to conduct more frequent internal audits.
“Without this (audit), it could have been much later before the crime was discovered,” Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said. “Upon discovery of the theft, we immediately contacted the district attorney’s office to conduct a follow-up investigation and prosecute the case.”