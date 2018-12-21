According a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia:
Tiffany Cook, 34, of Summerville, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Harold L. Murphy to seven years, eight months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.
“The GDC does not tolerate actions of individuals who choose to bring discredit to the values of our agency and put their fellow Officers at risk,” said Timothy C. Ward, interim commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. “We appreciate the support of our federal partners in ensuring that justice will be served, and we are proud of those officers involved who were diligent in stopping the introduction of dangerous contraband into one of our facilities.”
On May 17, 2010, Cook began working with the GDC as a correctional officer. Beginning in April 2017, Cook served as a correctional officer at Hays State Prison.
In early July of this year, the GDC received information from an inmate that Cook was being paid to smuggle illegal drugs into the prison. On July 9, Cook arrived at Hays State Prison to report for her regularly-scheduled shift. As Cook approached the time clock, correctional officers asked Cook to walk into a conference room.
Following the request, Cook stated that she felt ill and wanted to leave the prison. Correctional officers detained her and ultimately searched Cook.
Pursuant to their search, correctional officers recovered more than 118 grams of actual methamphetamine — with a purity of 90 percent, and more than 150 grams marijuana from Cook’s vaginal cavity and bra. After seizing the methamphetamine and marijuana, correctional officers placed Cook under arrest.