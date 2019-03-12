Former Floyd County commissioner Charles C. Parker, 82, died Monday night from complications related to a number of health issues. Parker was a real estate professional for more than half a century, but his name will probably best be remembered in conjunction with the Charles C. Parker Center for Active Adults at Etowah Park.
David Doss, who served on the commission with Parker in 1989 and 1990, said service to the county's senior citizens would undoubtedly be Parker's legacy.
"He wanted to make sure that senior center was built and that services were being made available to that population," Doss said.
Tammy Bryant, who serves as the recreation department staff director at the Parker Center said she had just seen Parker last week during one of his frequent visits to the facility.
"He was an amazing man. He had several (health) issues but Mr. Parker was such a strong and determined man that he kept going when a lot of people would not have," Bryant said. "He would come out and visit many of our programs and take part in many of our programs. If there was something we needed that he could assist with he would be the first person to find it or help in any way that he could."
Parker was a member of the Floyd County Commission from 1981 through 1990. Former commissioner Anne Rigas said she could not recall a time when Parker wasn't "just bubbling over."
She said he served all of the people of Floyd County well, not just the senior population.
Parker had been affiliated with Hardy Realty in Rome for many years.
"He showed up for work every day. He always put his clients first whether that meeting at 10 at night or Sunday afternoon," said Jimmy Byars, the CEO and broker at Hardy Realty. "Real estate was his life and he died doing what he loved."
Parker had served as president of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors in 1988 and was also a member of the local realtors Hall of Fame.
Much of his real estate work was focused on the commercial sector. He was particularly active in the hospitality industry, involved in numerous hotel/motel deals through the years. His bio on the Hardy Realty website indicates he was instrumental in bringing Sonny's BBQ to Rome. He was also a major factor in the deal that resulted in a new upscale convenience store at the intersection of Redmond Road and Redmond Circle in West Rome, near the entrance to The Spires at Berry College.