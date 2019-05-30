SUMMERVILLE — A Floyd County chaplain is accused of having oral sex with a 16-year-old on a public roadway on Sunday afternoon, according to Chattooga County Sheriff’s information.
Jack Poole Foley was named chaplain and bereavement coordinator for Floyd Medical Center in 2013. A Floyd Medical Center spokesman said the hospital does not comment on personnel issues but did say Foley is no longer employed with the hospital.
As Deputy Jayme Dawson was patrolling the area, he found a burgundy Dodge van sitting in the middle of Lake View Circle in Summerville. The deputy got out of his patrol car to check the vehicle and 55-year-old Foley stepped from the van.
“Foley was attempting to fix the front of his pants,” Dawson stated.
Another deputy, Marvin Armstrong, who was also on the scene, also noticed a 16-year-old male with his pants open in the back of the van.
“Foley stated he and the juvenile were engaged in swapping oral sex while sitting in the roadway near the driveway of a residence,” Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Burrage stated.
Foley was arrested for public indecency. The juvenile is being charged through the Chattooga County Juvenile Court.
“They both admitted to having the sexual act in the middle of the roadway,” Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said.
Foley and the 16-year-old were strangers and had never met. Foley was driving through town and stopped at Taco Bell. While there, he connected with the teenager on social media and they both agreed to meet for sex.
“That is the way he and the juvenile met. They didn’t know each other prior to that,” Schrader said. “That’s very dangerous, especially for a 16-year-old to have never met the adult.”
The juvenile left his house and did not tell anyone where he was going, according to the sheriff.
The juvenile met Foley at the roadside, and they drove off and later parked in the middle of the roadway to have sex inside the back of the van, according to the sheriff.