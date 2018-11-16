Wylie Quillian, a forecaster with the agency, explained their process of predicting a crest is based on scientific data and modeling, followed by some tweaking of the data based on the forecaster’s real life knowledge of specific rivers and how they react under specific conditions.
"We humans earn our money deciding whether the computer model may be too high, too low, too fast or too slow," Quillian said.
One of the factors that complicates projections for Rome is that the agency has to consider run-off issues and where the rain is falling across the region.
"We divide the basin into 13 sub-basins. Each one of those makes calculations in our model and we look at those and see how they are tracking," Quillian said. The forecasters then rate the model to try to determine the speed at which water will get from one of the sub-basins to Rome.
There are no rule of thumb numbers that the average resident can use to project river or stream levels. For instance Rome received right at 2.8 inches of rain on Monday and the Oostanaula River level rose nearly 10 feet over the day. Quillian said one cannot generalize and say an inch of rain results in a three-plus foot increase in the river level.
The river forecasting office has a series of data points across the region and they know, through time and experience analysis, what an inch of rain at Point X or Point Y will result in as far as the river level goes in Rome.
"That's part of what influences whatever tweaking of model output we do," Quillian said.
Prior to the rain that started Monday, the Oostanaula was flowing at a rate of approximately 4,500 cubic feet per second. Friday afternoon, as it was receding, the flow was up to 21,800 cubic feet per second.
The river reading in Rome is taken from a gauge on the Turner McCall River Bridge over the Oostanaula. Gauges are available through the U.S. Geologic Survey website at waterdata.usgs.gov/ga