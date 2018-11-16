“We’re in desperate need of funds, coats, jackets, all that,” founder Rev. Terrell Shields said.
The annual dinner, in its 30th year, not only provides a hot Thanksgiving meal to those without the means or loved ones to prepare it, it also provides warm clothing.
In years past thousands of people have passed through Rome Civic Center to find a warm and welcoming environment to spend that holiday where we often take time to give thanks for what we have and those around us.
There’s also a strong outreach for those who are elderly, infirm or homebound. As part of the Love Feast tradition, volunteers take those meals as well as warm clothes to those who may not have family any longer to share a meal with or cannot leave their home because of a medical condition.
Shields said anyone who needs a delivery should contact him by 6 p.m. Wednesday at 706-234-2091 to be put on the list.
The free meal runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the food runs out, at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
Donations can be brought to the Civic Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday or on Thursday morning. Checks can be mailed to Thanksgiving Love Feast, P.O. Box 161, Rome, Ga. 30161.
The feast is supported each year “by the grace of God” Shields said, and with a lot of help from the community.
The Rome Community Kitchen, at 4 Calhoun Ave., will be serving its Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, so as not to conflict with the Love Feast.
“We’ll have our meal from 10:45 a.m. to noon,” Director Drew Taylor said. “And we’ll feed again on Friday.”
The kitchen is open from 10:45 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, except on Thanksgiving.