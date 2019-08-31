The pine woods of Armuchee were alive with the sound of bluegrass music to start the Labor Day weekend. The Armuchee Bluegrass Festival, in its 47th year, brought musicians together from all over the Southeast and beyond.
Chuck Langley, who founded the event, said he grew up playing bluegrass music, but the only festivals in the region nearly five decades ago were around metro-Atlanta and Lavonia, up on the South Carolina line.
"We got tired of going that far," Langley said. "That's when he decided to put one together in Armuchee."
It's been a staple of the Labor Day weekend ever since.
Langley played in several bands over the years, playing both guitar and mandolin, but has had to give up playing because of arthritis and now oversees the campground for the weekend.
The campground is always full of travel trailers, which are the musicians' home away from home. The fold out awning provides perfect shade for the jam sessions that break out spontaneously throughout the campground the whole weekend.
Reuben Fair and his wife Kim, from Stone Mountain, were passing by about 20 years ago when they saw the sign out on Ga. 140 and pulled in to see what was going on. They were both hooked. Reuben bought a mandolin, bought their son a banjo and wife Kim picked up a bass. Kim said hat while her instrument is the largest of the three, it was probably the easiest to play.
"But when it comes time to carry it, we switch," Kim said, looking at her husband's mandolin. About five years ago they joined the band SmokeRise.
Ann Gonzales, 93, had her usual seat to the right of the front row in the music pavilion. She has made 45 Armuchee Bluegrass festivals in a row since moving to Rome from Daytona Beach.
Langley said folks come to the festival from all over the country, even around the world.
"We've had bands from Europe here," Langley said. One year the festival sold advance tickets and the first five that were sold were to a family and friends from Pennsylvania.
Michael Hughes, Atlanta, who plays the dobro, said some friends were playing some jams at a festival and decided to form a band about five years ago. Walter Stark, also from Atlanta, said the guys wanted to explore some songs a little deeper than just a jam. They also joined Reuben and Kim Fair in SmokeRise.
Stark said the improvisational nature of bluegrass is what actually drew him to the genre, while Hughes said bluegrass is one of the few styles of music that plays right into the sound of the dobro. He's been playing the instrument about 20 years.