Floyd voters mirror state choices
In the governor's race, Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp are in a runoff for the Republican nomination and Stacey Abrams is the Democratic pick.
From staff reports
Georgia Republican voters failed to choose a nominee for governor outright Tuesday and a runoff election between Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp is scheduled for July 24.
The winner will go up against Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
Cagle was the top choice of Floyd County Republicans, with 46.7 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the county elections office. Kemp was second with 22.35 percent, followed by Hunter Hill, 15.13 percent, Clay Tippins, 11.46 percent, and Michael Williams, 4.33 percent.
Local Democrats went for Abrams over Stacey Evans, 63.51 percent to 36.49 percent.
Just 10,211 out of Floyd County's 50,779 registered voters cast ballots, a turnout rate of 20.11 percent.
In the lieutenant governor race, Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico beat Triana Arnold statewide for the nomination. Amico also was the choice in Floyd County, 67.80 percent to 32.20 percent.
Republican David Shafer narrowly missed the 50-percent-plus-one votes needed to win outright and will be in a runoff with Geoff Duncan. Shafer took 52.42 percent of the vote in Floyd County. Duncan won 25.49 percent and Rick Jeffares was the choice of 22.09 percent.
For secretary of state, John Barrow won the Democratic nomination. Republicans Brad Raffensperger and David Belle Isle will vie in the runoff.
Locally, Raffensperger took 41.41 percent in the four-way primary, followed by Belle Isle with 27.41 percent, Josh McKoon with 17.48 percent and Buzz Brockway with 13.71 percent.
Barrow was the clear choice of Floyd Democrats, winning 61.02 percent of the vote compared to 25.02 percent for Dee Dawkins-Haigler and 13.95 percent for Rakeim "RJ" Hadley.
Republican incumbent Richard Woods will be back on the ballot for state superintendent of schools, beating out former state superintendent John Barge for the nomination. Floyd County Republicans favored Barge with 56.92 percent of the vote.
Woods' Democratic opponent will be chosen in a runoff between Sid Chapman and Otha E. Thornton Jr. Locally, also-ran Sam Mosteller took 35.28 percent of the vote, followed by Chapman with 33.50 percent and Thornton with 31.22 percent.
For insurance commissioner, Democrat Janice Laws beat Cindy Zeldin for the nomination. Floyd Dems also supported Laws with 57.96 percent of the vote.
Republican Jim Beck won his party's nomination outright over Jay Florence and Tracy Jordan. Floyd Republicans gave Beck 64.23 percent of the local vote, with 18.46 percent opting for Jordan and 17.31 percent picking Florence.
In the labor commissioner race, Republican Mark Butler was unopposed for his party's nomination. He'll face Democrat Richard Keatley in November. Floyd Democrats supported Keatley with 54.87 percent of the total vote.
There are two open seats Public Service Commission.
Republican incumbent Chuck Eaton was unopposed in his primary for the District 3 seat and will face Democrat Lindy Miller. Floyd Democrats gave Miller 71.51 percent of the local vote, with 17.88 percent choosing John Noel and 10.61 percent opting for Johnny C. White.
The District 5 race will be a match-up between Democrat Dawn A. Randolph and Republican incumbent Tricia Pridemore. Floyd voters supported Pridemore, with 58.81 percent of the vote over Republican challenger John Hitchins III and Randolph with 73.13 percent of the vote over her Democratic opponent Doug Stoner.