Floyd student registration date draws near, Rome City Schools at end of July
Floyd County students wishing to transfer to another school in the school system next school year need to get their applications in by June 15.
That deadline is for regular program students, and applications must be in by 3 p.m. that day. For special needs students, the deadline for transfer applications is Sept. 4.
Applications must be turned in to the school system at its central office at 600 Riverside Parkway. A link to the transfer applications can be found by visiting the system’s website — floydboe.net — and clicking on the “Intra-District transfer window opens June 1” news release on the home page.
Transfers depend on the available classroom space at the school a student is seeking to attend after all assigned students have been enrolled. A random selection of applications to fill open spots will be completed if there are more transfer requests than available space. There will likely to be limited space next school year, based on enrollment projections.
Also, when students transfer, parents take on the transportation of their children to their new school. For more information on transfers, including restrictions and how a transfer could impact a student’s athletic eligibility, visit the system’s website and read the release on intra-district transfers.
For new students, either those who have moved to the school system or a new attendance area within it, online appointment reservations for registration are currently being accepted for the last four Mondays in July. A link to the appointment page can be found within the “new student registration” news release, on the homepage of the system’s website.
The registration also applies to out-of-district students not currently enrolled in the school system and new residents of Floyd County. It also includes upcoming kindergartners who were not enrolled in pre-K and were not screened for it.
The registration appointments can be made for July 9, July 16 and July 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for each day. Also, appointments can be made for July 30, from 8 a.m. to noon. For a full list of what’s needed for registration check out the full news release on the system’s website.
For students who are staying in their attendance area and just moving up a grade, registration will be held during school open houses, which will start in late July.
A list of those open houses and times will be posted to the system’s new website in the coming weeks, which is set to launch in early July, focused on streamlining the access of useful information. By the 2019-2020 school year, the system is expected to have all registration moved to an online process.
The first day of school for Floyd County Schools is Aug. 2.
For Rome students, registration will be held in late July and, in some cases, early August. Required items parents should bring with them to register their children include a birth certificate, Social Security card and proof of residence in the form of a utility bill from July or August.
For a full list of required items for new student registration, visit the school system’s website — rcs.rome.ga.us — and click on the “parent area” link in the right hand corner of the homepage, then click the “enrollment/registration information” link on the left-hand side. Also, a link to student registration forms can be found on the left-hand side of the parent area page, as well.
Parents of returning students are only required to bring a proof of residence, which can be done with a utility bill — such as water, electric or gas bill — from July or August.
The first day of school for Rome City Schools is Aug. 3.
Anna K. Davie Elementary:
Registration: July 24-27, 1-3 p.m.; July 25; 5-7 p.m.
Meet the Teacher: Aug. 2, 3-4 p.m.
Elm Street Elementary:
Registration: July 30, 1-3 p.m.; July 31, 9-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.; Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Aug. 2, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Meet the Teacher: Aug. 2, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
North Heights Elementary:
Registration: July 24 to Aug. 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meet the Teacher: Aug. 2, 1-3:30 p.m.
West Central Elementary:
Registration: July 31, 3-7 p.m.
Meet the Teacher: July 31, 3-7 p.m.
West End Elementary:
Registration: July 23-27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meet the Teacher: Aug. 2, 1-3 p.m.
Rome Middle
Registration: July 23-26; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Meet the Teacher: July 31, 4-7 p.m.
Rome High
Registration: July 18-19, 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Location: Guidance and counseling office