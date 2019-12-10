The Rome-Floyd County Fire Department and Floyd County Sheriff's Office will collect toys at the Turner McCall TitleMax on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for their annual Sheriff’s Santa Toy Drive.
The toy drive, aimed at kids aged 1 to 16 years old will be held at the Floyd County Jail on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
“It’s not just toys,” said Fire Cpl. Keith Sheffield. “We do shoes, clothing, toiletries, and the necessities to help the family out.”
Mechelle Cliatt, executive office manager of the sheriff's office, has been the engine behind the toy drive since 1997. This is the first year the fire department has been involved.
“In 1997 we had to lock up two parents who had children and their kids didn’t get any Christmas gifts,” she said.
They also noticed that teenagers were slipping through the cracks of most Christmas programs like Toys for Tots According to the Toys For Tots website, the organization limits gifts to kids at age 12.
"Nobody does gifts for teens aside from the Sheriff’s Office that I’m aware of," Cliatt said. "There would always be people that got missed. We would also take toys to some of the inmates who had kids at home."
They started out with just 30 kids needing Christmas gifts, and now they are set to hand out gifts to about 700 people and counting.
“We don’t like to see any child wake up and go without a good Christmas,” said Sheffield.
Sheffield said that the Fire Department already has hundreds of toys. Walmart even donated 48 bicycles.
Cliatt said they are still in need of socks, shoes, and gloves for boys and girls. They are also in need of toys that teenagers use like tablets, phones, and other electronics.
Thursday is the deadline so both departments can take things over to the Floyd County Jail for Saturday. The toy collection will take place at the TitleMax at 1705 Turner McCall Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.