A Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy has been terminated from employment following an incident in early June.
Cpl. Christopher Parton has been terminated from his employment with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for conduct unbecoming a deputy.
“His termination stems from an arrest that occurred on June 3, 2019, in which Parton conducted himself in such a manner that was unprofessional, negligent and incompetent in the performance of his duties,” Sheriff Tim Burkhalter stated in a release.
The incident occurred on June 3 when Parton was transporting 20-year-old Eric Jermaine Montgomery Jr. to the jail, according to Chief Deputy Tommy McGuire.
Montgomery remains at the jail without bond on felony charges of escape, criminal damage to property and two counts of obstruction along with misdemeanor battery on a police officer, cruelty to children, disorderly conduct, public drunk, criminal trespass and obstruction.
“Such behavior can not and will not be tolerated at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office,” Burkhalter said.
“We hold ourselves to a high standard and we strive to meet that standard at all times and in all situations.”