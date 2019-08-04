Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is among the announced headliners at the Floyd County Republican Party’s annual rally set for Saturday at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome.
There are no partisan elections this year but Mickey Tuck, the organization’s public relations chair, said he expects a big showing in support of President Donald Trump.
“Basically, we’re jump-starting the 2020 campaign season,” Tuck said. “It will be a pro-conservative, pro-Trump type rally.”
The free event, as always, will be in the Tillman hangar at the county airport, 304 Russell Field Road. Doors open at 10 a.m. and barbecue will be available to purchase at 10:30 a.m.
The speeches start at 11 a.m.
Tuck said they’re still working to add U.S. Sen. David Perdue and U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk to the line-up, but more than a dozen local, state and national Republican figures will be there.
“The Trump bus is going to be there. Even though he’s not going to be there, we’ll have a lot of his representatives,” Tuck said.
Julianne Thompson with Women for Trump is on the confirmed speakers’ list along with Dale Herndon, national director of Bikers for Trump.
In addition to Carr, statewide officials include David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party; Jason Thompson, a Georgia representative to the Republican National Committee; and Vivian Childs, who chairs the Georgia Black Republicans Council.
Colt Chambers, a Rome resident who chairs the Georgia Young Republicans, also is scheduled to speak.
Local officials include Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson, County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock, Tony Daniel, who chairs the county school board, and the state legislative delegation – Sen. Chuck Hufstetler and Reps. Katie Dempsey, Eddie Lumsden and Mitchell Scoggins.
Tuck said representatives from Veterans for Trump and other conservative organizations also are expected. A voter registration drive will be held during the event.