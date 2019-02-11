Kurt Stuenkel, Floyd President and CEO, recently received the Regent’s Senior Healthcare Executive Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives.
The award recognizes a senior-level executive in Georgia who promotes the growth and stature of his organization, contributes to the development of others and supports ACHE’s activities and objectives.
A release stated Stuenkel was awarded for demonstrating innovative and creative management practices as well as leadership in local and state hospital and health association activities, which are other criteria used in selecting award winners.
Past recipients of this award include former WellStar CEO Reynolds Jennings and Navicent Health’s Ninfa Sanders.