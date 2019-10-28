Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center are restricting visitors beginning 5 p.m. Monday "to decrease the chances of patients and hospital staff catching the flu and other contagious illnesses," a press release stated.
"While flu cases are not widespread, Floyd is being proactive," the release stated. "The flu can cause serious complications and even death, especially in the very young, the elderly and those with certain existing medical conditions."
The restrictions will include limiting visitors to immediate family or people approved by the patient, only those older than 13 and no visitors with flu-like symptoms. Symptoms include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose and vomiting or diarrhea.
Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently while in the hospital and wear protective face masks when instructed. Exceptions to these restrictions may be made for cases involving critically ill patients and end-of-life situations.
“If you think you have the flu, the best action to take is to visit your primary care doctor or an urgent care office as soon as possible,” said Dr. Robert Holcombe Jr., Medical Director, Floyd Urgent Care.
Primary care physicians are equipped to diagnose and treat the flu, and visits to an urgent care facility are often less expensive than going to the emergency room. Holcombe recommended going to the emergency room if you have difficulty breathing, difficulty waking up, dizziness, confusion, chest pain or pressure or persistent or severe vomiting.
Common flu symptoms can be severe and appear suddenly. The flu usually lasts seven to 10 days. Most people are contagious before they show any symptoms and until 24 hours after they last have a fever.
Holcombe gives these tips to help prevent the flu:
- Wash hands often. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. This is especially important after using the restroom, before preparing food, after being in public areas and before and after caring for a sick person.
- Stay home from work or school with any flu-like symptoms. The CDC recommends that you stay at home for at least 24 hours after a fever is gone, except to get medical care. This fever should be gone without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.
- Cover coughs or sneezes. Cough into the bend of the elbow, and cover your nose when you sneeze. If you use tissues, throw them away immediately – and then wash your hands.
- Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Touching any of these areas moves germs from the hands into the body.
- Get a flu vaccine. The flu virus will continue to circulate for weeks, so it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine. The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for everyone over the age of 6 months. This vaccine can help prevent the flu or lessen its severity.