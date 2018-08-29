Floyd OKs Renaissance Marquis senior living expansion
"That's going to be a good thing because that's a step they don't have out there," Commissioner Wright Bagby Jr. said.
Plans are to build 17 or 18 duplexes — equaling 34 to 36 townhomes — on a nearly 20-acre tract next to the facility on U.S. 27 across from Georgia Highlands College. Residents will have access to Renaissance Marquis amenities such as meals, housekeeping and medical services.
Rome-Floyd County Planning Director Artagus Newell said the company expects to retain about two acres on commercially-zoned land along the highway for potential restaurants or other businesses.
The action followed a series of public hearings Tuesday night that turned up no opposition to any of the plans.
Other approvals included a special-use permit for a wedding and outdoor events venue at 135 Bethel Church Road in Silver Creek and several ordinance changes.
The board tightened regulations on stand-alone donation bins to make the property owner liable for illegal dumping; set up a procedure to approve off-premises alcohol pouring licenses for special-events caterers; and tweaked the animal control ordinance to allow greater flexibility on impoundments.
Commissioners also appointed attorney Jeff McLeod and college lecturer Melanie Conrad to the Floyd County Board of Elections.
Their terms will start Jan. 1, 2019, after the terms of Steve Miller and Mardi Haynes-Jackson expire. However, Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace said they'll start working with the board next month to get training in conducting elections.
The board also approved several big-ticket vehicle purchases funded through the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
"This will complete the 2013 SPLOST equipment for public works and public safety," County Manager Jamie McCord said.
Public Works is getting a 12-yard tandem dump truck from Peach State Truck Center for $128,708. McCord said they saved $11,000 by agreeing to wait until the spring paving season for delivery, and will get a 2020 model.
A $146,000 specialized right-of-way mower from Chambers American Products also is on the list.
"It's articulated, kind of like a crab. All the wheels will turn," McCord said. "I think this will improve our efficiency as well as our ability to get into areas we struggle to get into now."
The last $36,000 will go for a $27,024 Ford Explorer pursuit utility vehicle from Wade Ford plus the law enforcement package extras. Floyd County Police Department Chief Mark Wallace said it would be assigned as a K-9 vehicle.