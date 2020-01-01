As usual, it was a joyful scene at Floyd Medical Center's Family Birth Center on New Year's Day, but this time there was extra cause for celebration.
Hayley Westmoreland and Brandon Chase can proudly call themselves the first new parents of the decade -- in Floyd County at least.
The couple's son, Bryson Chase, was born at 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The little man weighed in at 5 lbs. and 15 ounces.
"It feels good," said Westmoreland, who is a second time mom. She has a two-year-old daughter at home. They're most excited to take Bryson home to see what kind of sister she'll be.
The room was stuffed with family and friends who were excited about the newest addition to the family and the first baby of the year.
"We're all excited. He's awesome," said Bryson's grandfather, Tommy Chase.
They weren't expecting to have the honor of being the first local parents of the decade since Bryson wasn't due until January 4th. But since she was liable to have her baby at any moment, Westmoreland didn't have any substantial New Year's Eve plans. Instead, they headed to Floyd Medical Center last night.
To celebrate the first baby of the decade born at the hospital, Floyd Medical Center honored the family with a basket of baby goodies, like baby lotion and a free photo shoot featuring baby Bryson.