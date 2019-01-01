The New Year brought with it new life at Floyd Medical Center’s Family Birth Center as several babies were born throughout the course of the day, making them the first babies of 2019.
FMC nurses reported the first baby of the year was born at 1:56 a.m. with the second born at 2:50 a.m. The first baby was born prematurely and is being taken care of at FMC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The family did not wish to have their photos taken but did receive a gift basket from FMC to congratulate them with being the newest parents in Floyd County for 2019.
The basket contained diapers, wipes, rash ointment and other essentials parents may need in taking care of the newest member of their family. Public Relations Manager Dan Bevels said FMC puts together a basket every year to give to its first baby. He added the medical center has actively been a part in caring for new babies and families in the area for almost 80 years.
“It’s a chance for us to help them get started,” he said.
Nurses counted five births as of 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day and projected five more before the day was over. One of the newest nurses on staff, Hayden Cordell, said this was her first time working in the center on New Year’s.
“It’s neat being a part of someone’s first moments,” she said.
Cordell is a graduate of Georgia Highlands College and has been working with FMC since May 2018. She spent Christmas and New Year’s Day at FMC taking care of new babies and mothers. She said she is working six-hour shifts instead of the usual 12 due to the holidays.
The birth center at FMC has 10 labor rooms and a four bed triage as well as a Level III NICU center. According to Bevels, FMC has the only Level III NICU in the area, allowing them to take care of the tiniest babies without taking them too far from their parents.