October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Floyd will again be urging women to take preventative measures in the fight against breast cancer.
Pink is the nationally recognized color of breast cancer awareness, and Floyd’s, colorful, iconic Paper Dolls will be popping up around Rome. Free magnets displaying images of the dolls will be available on Pink Day, Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 9 a.m. at Truett’s Chick-fil-A, 264 Shorter Ave. NW.
Pink Day will also include a free photo booth for selfies with your friends, props included. The Breast Center at Floyd staff and our breast health advocates will be present to provide information and to answer any questions.
The free magnets and breast health education will also be available at awareness events in Cherokee County, Ala., and Polk County, including Centre, Ala., Fall Festival, Main Street this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT as well as in Polk County at the Chick-fil-A in Rockmart, 1500 Chattahoochee Drive, on Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on Nov. 2 at Market on Main in Cedartown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We know that an annual screening mammogram is the single-most effective way to find breast cancer at its earliest stage,” said Aimee Griffin, Director of The Breast Center at Floyd and Director of Imaging Services for Floyd. “For many years we've partnered with Chick-fil-A in Rome, and now in Rockmart, to spread awareness and encourage women to get screened. We firmly believe that knowledge is power, and we want to support all of northwest Georgia in saying KNOW to breast cancer.”