Floyd Medical Center's pink day events span nearly two decades

What began in Rome 18 years ago as a unique way to promote breast cancer awareness and the importance of getting a mammogram continues to focus on keeping women healthy and empowered with knowledge.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Floyd Medical Center is again urging women to take preventative measures in the fight against breast cancer. Pink Day at Chick-fil-A will take place in Rome on Friday from 6 to 9 a.m. at Truett’s Chick-fil-A, 264 Shorter Ave. NW.
Pink is the nationally recognized color of breast cancer awareness, and FMC’s very own colorful Paper Dolls can already be seen around Rome. Complimentary Paper Doll magnets will be available Friday at Chick-fil-A
Pink Day will also include a free photo booth for selfies with your friends, props included. The Breast Center at Floyd staff and breast health advocates will be present to provide information and to answer any breast-health related questions.
“Nearly everyone either has a family member or knows someone touched by breast cancer,” said Greg Major, Executive General Manager for Chick-fil-A in Rome. “One of my employees has been diagnosed. Over the years we have been glad to partner with Floyd to raise awareness and help get the word out about the importance of mammogram screenings.”
Major said he is always impressed with the draw of Pink Day.
“It’s popular, a lot of fun and it certainly generates a lot of buzz, that’s for sure,” Major said. “We see kids and teachers come in before school, and there are a many people who come year after year.”
The complimentary magnets and breast health education will also be available at awareness events in Cherokee County, Alabama, and Polk County, including:
Centre, Alabama, Fall Festival, Main Street in downtown Centre, this Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT.
Pink Day at the Chick-fil-A in Rockmart, 1500 Chattahoochee Drive, on Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Market on Main in Cedartown on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FMC began its annual fall campaign against breast cancer back in 2001 during what was originally a campaign called Paint the Town Pink! The more than monthlong awareness effort included education events at Mount Berry Square mall, participation from many downtown merchants, and of course, a celebration at what was then the Chick-fil-A Dwarf House.
Pink ribbons tied to automobile antennas were originally used to mark the special month. The ribbons eventually gave way to the Paper Doll magnets after automobile manufacturers stopped making vehicles with antennas.
Haley Walker, Floyd Medical Center director of public relations, said she feels a special connection to the annual observance. Floyd’s first Paint the Town Pink! campaign in 2001 came to life on the heels of her mother’s second breast cancer diagnosis.
“A deeply personal experience sparked a professional passion to find ways to creatively spread awareness and ultimately, save lives,” Walker said. “It fueled a desire to create an impactful message of knowledge and empowerment.”