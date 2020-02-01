The American College of Cardiology has recognized Floyd Medical Center for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.
The hospital was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
Percutaneous coronary intervention is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year.
“Floyd Medical Center is prepared to quickly and effectively assess and treat chest-pain patients,” said Lee Clevenger, Director of Critical Care and Cardiovascular Services. “We always have a team ready when an angioplasty or stent might be needed. This designation from the American College of Cardiology highlights our continuing effort to provide quality heart services for Floyd County and surrounding areas.”
Hospitals that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other staff that support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes, according to the ACC.
“Floyd Medical Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing northwest Georgia with excellent heart care,” said Dr. Phillip D. Levy, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Floyd Medical Center with Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation.”
The designation is timely. February is National Heart Month.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptoms of a heart attack for both men and women are chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.