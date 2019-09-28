Floyd Medical Center, like all nonprofit hospitals in Georgia, is being mandated by new state law to make extensive data related to hospital finances available on their websites by Oct. 1.
FMC President Kurt Stuenkel said he does not believe that anyone will be surprised by any of the information when it is presented next week, and much of the information has already been available on their website, although not all in one place.
"Our audit has always been available, our salaries have been in the paper multiple times," Stuenkel said. "We're not afraid of accountability and transparency."
The new law, codified in House Bill 321, only affects non-profit hospitals in Georgia. It does not address private healthcare businesses which also receive state funding by way of Medicare, Medicaid and tax abatements. For example, Redmond Regional Medical Center, owned by Nashville-based HCA, is not affected by this law.
"There are only a few things that we are reticent to share and those are things that are protected by state statue," Stuenkel said. "Some of those things include strategic plans, peer review, real estate acquisitions and some personnel matters. We haven't had any problems philosophically with House Bill 321 because we feel like we have historically been very open."
Documents that are required to be posted on the hospital website includes:
• Annual Hospital Questionnaire for the Department of Community Health
• Audited financial statement
• Charity care policies
• Community benefit report
• Compensation and fringe benefits report
• Corporate structure chart
• Disproportionate Share Hospital Survey for the DCH
• Evidence of accreditation
• Internal Revenue Service forms
• List of real property holdings
"Everything on the list has been publicly available," said Haley Walker, director of public relations and government relations.
Stuenkel said he feels like the law was driven by some lawmakers who felt like many of the community-oriented nonprofit hospitals around the state may not have been providing as much information to the public.
"I think there has some concern in some quarters that maybe some hospitals have too much cash on hand, or have too much real estate and don't understand why taxes aren't being paid on (them)," Stuenkel said.
They don't expect any of available financial documents to surprise anyone, but Stuenkel asked that people remember how large of an organization Floyd Medical Center is.
"We're a business, we've got to have reserves," he said. "We have over $200 million dollars in our financial reserves."
While that sounds like a lot, it equals to about 200 days cash on hand for the organization that costs approximately $1 million a day to run.
Those reserves, according to Stuenkel, are examined by organizations who rate their bonds and with that number they're in a good place.
"$200 million is a good level but we really want to take it higher than that," he said.
One report concluded that part of the rationale for the new law may be related to the number of financially troubled hospitals across the state.
Certain lawmakers felt like making more information available might make it easier to provide help to those hospitals. However, Stuenkel said, it's not a very likely scenario.
"The state has it's own budget issues," he said.
Floyd's status as a not-for-profit hospital goes all the way to 1942 when the Hospital Authority was established. The 501(c)3 tax status came sometime after that.
"Our investors are the community, and all of our assets are held in trust for the community, if you will," Stuenkel said.
As such, FMC has been subject to regulations requiring the establishment of a community benefits reporting mechanism which illustrates the value the hospital provides to the community.
"Since we don't pay taxes, that is the value we give and that's the community benefit," Stuenkel said. That report includes information about indigent or charity care which is about 10% of what the hospital does.
The payer mix for the entire Floyd network, which includes Polk Medical Center, Cherokee Medical Center in Alabama and all of the urgent care facilities across the region, is topped by Medicare reimbursements at 40%, followed by private insurance at 31%, Medicaid at 18%, and uninsured 11%.
Stuenkel stressed that both Medicare and Medicaid reimburse well below the full cost of providing care.
Where to find the information
The information will all be able to be accessed from the main Floyd Medical Center page, likely on the footer of the web site.
Julie Rogers, corporate compliance officer, said the main change is that all of the reports will be accessed through a single portal.
"The law was passed but the state has given no instructions as to how to comply with it," Stuenkel said.
Walker said there would be a whole list of data available in an easily accessible format. While most of the information will be available by midnight on Oct. 1, Stuenkel said the latest hospital audit information probably would not be available until the end of October.
"We believe the spirit of the law is that they want the most current information and our audit does not get presented to us until the end of October, and we'll post it when it is received," said Stuenkel. The hospital's fiscal year ended June 30.
Hospitals that do not comply with the new law will face the loss of some state health care funding, however that will not be the case for the Floyd or Polk Medical Centers, according to Stuenkel.
Walker explained that while the hospitals each have their own websites, some of the information will specific to the individual hospital while some may be information that relates to the entire Floyd network.
"It just depends on the document and how it's structured," Walker said.
But compliance does come with a cost.
The cost to the hospital will come largely in the form of man-hours for compiling the data.
"I guess when we tally it all up it won't be a small number, in order to comply with a law where we have no instructions," Stuenkel said.